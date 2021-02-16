Support must continue, Staikouras tells Eurogroup

The continuation of support measures for households and enterprises is necessary, as is fiscal loosening, and this need is greater in countries whose economies are largely dependent on services and sectors such as tourism, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told a Eurogroup online meeting on Monday.

He underlined the importance of a swift disbursement of funds from the Recovery and Resilience Facility, and the exploitation of all funding envisaged in the SURE program to support employment.

He said that Greece’s position on an EU paper on the solvency of European enterprises was to preserve the protection net for enterprises for as long as it takes.

Measures to boost liquidity will have to be even more focused, helping sustainable enterprises to overcome the crisis and to restart with the best possible prospects, he said, adding that Athens was working with a plan, method, prudence and insight so that society and the economy can stand on their own feet after the current ordeal and embark on a course of strong, sustainable and socially fair growth.