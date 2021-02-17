Trade with Turkey fell 24 pct in Jan-Sep 2020, year-on-year

Bilateral trade transactions between Greece and Turkey totaled 2.1 billion euros in the January-September 2020 period, down 24% from the same period in 2019, the Greek Embassy in Ankara said in a report on Tuesday.

The trade balance remained negative for Greece (€182.7 million), up 112.7% compared with 2019, with Greek exports totaling €968.8 million in the nine-month period, down 28.4%, placing Turkey sixth among the top export destinations for Greek products (down from fourth in 2019).

Greek imports from Turkey totaled €1.15 billion euros, down 19.9% from 2019, ranking Turkey 13th among Greece’s suppliers (10th in 2019).

The value of Turkish exports totaled $169.48 billion in 2020, of which around $70 billion were absorbed by EU countries. Germany was Turkey’s biggest trade partner.