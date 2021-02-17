Construction declined over 15% in November

The volume of private building activity dropped 15.3% year-on-year in November 2020, a month during which 1,573 building permits were issued, down 12.8% compared with the same month in 2019, according to data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority.

Building activity fell 15.6% in terms of area in November. In the 11-month period from January to November, private building activity rose 9.8% in permits, 8.1% in area and 4.9% in volume in comparison with the corresponding period in 2019.