price-deduction-on-electricity-bills-for-households-affected-by-outages

The Hellenic Electricity Network Operator (DEDDIE) has announced that it recognized the difficulties faced by thousands of households who were affected by power outages during the Medea weather system and will remove its transmission/distribution charge from their February electricity bills.

The transmission/distribution charge levied by DEDDIE will be removed on all affected households, irrespective of their energy provider.

According to the release by DEDDIE, it will remove the charge for specific households and inform all energy providers to properly integrate the deduction on their outgoing electricity bills.

As a result, customers will receive the deduction according to their energy provider’s payment cycle. It is estimated that the removal of the transmission/distribution charge will save affected households approximately 10% of their monthly bill, irrespective of provider.

The Medea weather system wreaked havoc on the Greek power grid with almost 40,000 households in Attica, and particularly its northern suburbs, facing power outages.