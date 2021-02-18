ATHEX: Index pulled lower by bank stocks

Bank stocks again tipped the balance at Athinon Avenue on Thursday, with the benchmark falling in line with both foreign stock markets and bond prices, despite the resistance displayed by Public Power Corporation and mid-caps. Optimists point to the bourse’s turnover, which remained above the 60-million-euro mark for another day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 782.23 points, shedding 0.83% from Wednesday’s 788.75 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.17% to close at 1,851.95 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.68%.

The banks index declined 2.96%, as Piraeus slumped 5.71%, National gave up 3.78%, Eurobank fell 2.48% and Alpha dropped 2.06%.

PPC advanced 3.72% and Viohalco grew 1.85%, while Titan Cement decreased 2.50%, Mytilineos parted with 2.08%, Motor Oil was down 1.88%, Jumbo lost 1.87% and ADMIE Holdings conceded 1.82%.

In total 42 stocks secured gains, 57 endured losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €63.4 million, down from Wednesday’s €67.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.36% to close at 57.79 points.