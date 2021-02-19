overhaul-for-jobless-handouts

The Labor and Social Security Ministry is preparing changes to the legal framework concerning unemployment benefits and training programs. This is due to the pandemic’s impact on the economy and the need for a smooth transition into the future.

Minister Kostis Hatzidakis on Thursday presented the digital upgrades to the Manpower Organization (OAED) and associated the upcoming interventions with the course of the pandemic and its fiscal consequences. Without referring to any details, the minister reiterated the government’s intention to proceed with changes to the jobless handout and the skills programs, pointing to the upgrading of OAED’s role in professional training and suggesting a proportionate increase in its financing.

Kathimerini understands a task force under Deputy Minister Panos Tsakloglou is already working to draft a smooth transition to a new normal, with actions and subsidized training programs and resources from the European Union’s Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027 and the Next Generation EU fund. The ministry’s aim is for the skills system to put paid to age-old problems.