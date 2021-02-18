mytilineos-sets-ambitious-green-targets

The board of directors at Athens-listed group Mytilineos on Thursday set specific targets to minimize its carbon footprint.

It aims to reduce its total direct and indirect carbon emissions by at least 30% by 2030, compared to 2019, while by 2050 it has committed to achieving net zero emissions across all of its business activities.

As the company’s chairman and CEO, Evangelos Mytilineos, stressed, “today, the need for urgent action to tackle climate change is driving us to take a big step in this direction. The time has come to set the ground for 100% sustainable and green industrial activity, and we are committed and aspire to achieve a 30% reduction in emissions across all of our business activities by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.”

He added that “the ambitious targets we are announcing are embedded in our corporate DNA, and will become a strategic pillar, a decision-making criterion, and a driver in every business operation. Moving forward, sustainable growth is and should be a priority for all. Only by aiming high and setting bold targets can all industries – including us – ensure the creation of long-term value for all and a collective sustainable future for generations to come.”