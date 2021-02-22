training-program-being-offered-for-firms-seeking-to-break-into-e-commerce

Enterprise Greece is launching a new training program on Wednesday aimed at opening international markets to Greek enterprises through online commerce.

Making the most of its cooperation with eBay, a global leader in electronic commerce with 183 million active buyers across the world and with a presence in 190 countries, Enterprise Greece is offering a specialized educational program.

This is combined with personalized consultancy services and technical support, for the successful digital presence of Greek companies on the global online platforms and the international consumer market.

The program is addressed to every company active in consumer products and wishing to obtain or expand its access to international markets through e-commerce regardless of their experience.

Enterprise Greece will present its program on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at an online event titled “E-exports Academy by Enterprise Greece in Collaboration with eBay.” The event will be both in Greek and in English.

For more information, call 210.335.5777 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.