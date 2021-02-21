ECONOMY TOURISM

Plan to turn Skorpios into a Davos-like conference venue

plan-to-turn-skorpios-into-a-davos-like-conference-venue

Dmitry Rybolovlev’s plan for the transformation of Skorpios island, near Lefkada in the Ionian Sea, into a super-luxurious tourism complex has entered the final stretch.

The Russian tycoon’s ambitions for the island formerly owned by the Onassis family, however, go much further than that.

Besides the tourism infrastructure of luxury accommodation and sports facilities being planned, Rybolovlev aspires to develop facilities of Davos-like standards, allowing the island to host high-level closed conference events.

The cost of staying at the ‘new’ Skorpios will reach up to 1 million euros per week.

