extension-to-loan-program-deadlines

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras announced on Saturday an extension to deadlines for the cheap state loans program, stressing that any injustices in the scheme will be corrected.

Speaking on Skai TV, Staikouras said there will be a two-day extension to the sixth phase of the program known as “Deposit To Be Returned,” which was supposed to be paid out on March 3-5, along with an extension to the deadline for the submission of the necessary documents for all phases to June 30, 2021. He also stressed that the food service sector will receive the bulk of support from the sixth phase, coming to around 850 million euros.

Regarding the errors made in landlords’ declarations for reimbursements from lost rent, Staikouras said the ministry will consider reopening the platform for corrections.

”The state will stand by society for as long as the pandemic lasts,” he said. “For an entire year we have been operating on reduced revenues and increased expenditure, because a part of the economy is not functioning at all. So far we have assisted 544,000 enterprises and issued €6.8 billion,” through the Deposit To Be Returned program, the minister said.