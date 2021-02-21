vivartia-eyes-a-new-period-under-cvc

Greek food conglomerate Vivartia is entering a new era on Friday, dominated both by its own development and by growth through acquisitions. This is when the general meeting of parent company Marfin Investment Group is going to approve Vivartia’s buyout by CVC Capital in a deal that values the company at 620 million euros.

Sources with knowledge of the new management’s plans tell Kathimerini that after a transitional period through 2021 Vivartia is going to enter a path of seeking corporate takeover agreements that will supplement its subsidiaries and increase its shares in the markets it is active in.

These include the production and sale of milk and dairy products via Delta, frozen products through Barba Stathis and the food service market via a series of brands, such as Goody’s and Flocafé, that the group controls.

Kathimerini understands that the company is already in talks with specific companies across those three markets.

The deal with CVC is considered beneficial both for Vivartia and for MIG, as well as its main stakeholder, Piraeus Bank, in a difficult period for the economy in general.