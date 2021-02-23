ECONOMY

PPC introduces further cuts in bills to blacked out areas

ppc-introduces-further-cuts-in-bills-to-blacked-out-areas

Public Power Corporation (PPC) announced additional reductions to the bills of customers affected by power outages after last week’s snowstorm.

Besides the suspension of distribution fees announced on Friday by the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) for all residents of areas that experienced power outages, regardless of provider, PPC said it would introduce further cuts to its own customers in those areas, reducing their total bills by as much as 30%.

The reductions will show up in future bills, depending on the customer’s billing cycle, PPC said.

Energy
