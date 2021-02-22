Limit of €150 in bill debt to swap supplier

The Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) seeks to stop the switching of power companies by consumers with debts, with three measures being put to public consultation.

After the original consultation that concluded on December 30, the energy watchdog proposes the introduction of a ceiling to the expired debts of customers switching suppliers. It proposes a limit of 150 euros per four-month bill for residential consumers, of €200 for non-residential low-voltage customers, and of €1,000 for medium-voltage consumers.

Any power consumers owing money above those thresholds to their current energy supplier will either have to pay it off or have it arranged before switching suppliers.

The measures would also allow the existing supplier to submit to the competent operator a demand for the deactivation of supply for a six-month period after the change of suppliers in case the customers has not made any debt arrangements and the overdue arrears correspond to at least six monthly energy bills.

A third proposal concerns the creation of a database for power suppliers to assess the solvency of each consumer.