offshore-wind-park-pilot-plans

The market of offshore wind parks will open in Greece with pilot projects that will allow for the identification of problems that will be examined later for solutions, and for maritime zoning plans.

Speaking at an online event on Tuesday, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas presented the broad strokes of the institutional framework for the development of maritime wind power parks. This framework, Skrekas added, will be ready by June, along with that for power storage.

Given the peculiarities of the Greek maritime space, emphasis will be on pilot projects that will point the way for the future, the minister said.

General Secretary for Energy Alexandra Sdoukou stressed that the ministry’s objective is to introduce a secure, stable and clear framework that will be utilized in practice. “Licenses will not remain on paper; projects will be implemented,” she stated, describing a system that will safeguard environmentally controlled development without depriving the private initiative of its role. She went on to acknowledge the central role of grid company DEDDIE, adding that the investor may choose the interconnection model.