PDMA raises €812.5 mln from six-month T-bills

Greece auctioned 26-week treasury bills on Wednesday, raising 812.5 million euros at a negative yield, the Public Debt Management Agency announced.

The bills were sold at a minus 0.28% yield, unchanged from the previous similar auction held on January 27, according to an e-mailed PDMA press release.

Greece exited in August 2018 the last of the bailout programs implemented since 2010 to keep the debt-ridden country afloat.

Shut out of the bond markets since 2010 after the start of its debt crisis, Greece is gradually returning to the markets. [Xinhua]