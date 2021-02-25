ECONOMY

Economic worries trump Covid fears

A year after the Covid-19 pandemic reached Greece, 60% of citizens are more concerned about the economic impact than the health crisis, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

Nearly half (48%) of respondents in the survey, conducted last week by polling firm Kapa Research, said that their personal financial situation has been affected a lot. An additional 30% has felt a smaller impact.

According to the survey, 76% of respondents request the sharing of Covid-19 vaccine patents by pharmaceuticals to speed up production globally.

Six in 10 Greeks told Kapa Research they want to get vaccinated. [Xinhua]

