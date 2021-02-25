minister-discussed-dfc-support-with-its-coo

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis discussed by phone on Wednesday with US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Operating Officer David Marchick new opportunities to expand DFC’s work in Greece under the Biden administration, the US development bank announced.

It commented that this reflected the strength of US-Greece relations and the importance of further deepening their partnership. It further stressed that DFC is strongly committed to advancing strategic investments and supporting development and economic growth in the Aegean, especially reinforcing energy independence and sustainability in Greece while the region faces increasing geopolitical competition.