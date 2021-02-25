temporary-pensions-accelerated

The approximately 110,000 retirees still waiting for their pensions to be issued will be able to automatically secure their provisional handout of up to 384 euros a month with the submission of an application on a new platform that is likely to open on March 10.

Furthermore, workers announcing their retirement will have to declare whether they wish to receive a provisional pension upon filling in their online retirement form.

For outstanding pension applications, the special platform for the submission of the forms will be created on the state’s central portal (gov.gr). The ministerial decision that opens the way for providing temporary relief to some 100,000-110,000 retirees who have been waiting for up to four years for their pensions was signed on Thursday by the ministers of Labor Kostis Hatzidakis and Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

It says that the amount of each temporary pension will be based on the age and the years of service of every retiree, without the current bureaucratic procedures for the issue of a pension. This dissociates the decision on the temporary pension from that for the proper one.