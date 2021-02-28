ECONOMY

Greek banks see rise in value of household deposits

greek-banks-see-rise-in-value-of-household-deposits

Deposits in Greek banks rose in January while the net flow of credit to the private sector was negative in the first month of 2021, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

In a monthly report the central bank said that deposits placed by households and private non-profit institutions increased by 655 million euros, compared with an increase of €3.433 billion in the previous month, with the annual growth rate increasing to 10.1% from 8.6% in the previous month.

In January 2021, deposits placed by the private sector decreased by €1.211 billion, compared with an increase of €4.651 billion in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 15.2% from 14.4% in the previous month.

Corporate deposits decreased by €1.866 billion in January, compared with an increase of €1.218 billion in the previous month.

Banking
READ MORE
nbg-to-sell-increased-stake-of-ethniki0
PRIVATIZATION

NBG to sell increased stake of Ethniki

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras arrives to attend the annual meeting of the bank's shareholders in Athens, Greece April 1, 2019. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
ECONOMY

ECB’s Stournaras calls for increasing bond buying to calm markets

eu-warning-against-loan-moratoriums0
BANKING

EU warning against loan moratoriums

alpha-bank-to-sell-10-8-bln-euro-portfolio-to-davidson-kempner0
BANKING

Alpha Bank to sell 10.8 bln euro portfolio to Davidson Kempner

why-czurda-left-the-hfsf-helm0
BANKING

Why Czurda left the HFSF helm

nbg-rewards-consistent-borrowers-with-cash-return0
BANKING

NBG rewards consistent borrowers with cash return