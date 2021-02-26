document-submission-online

Aspiring entrepreneurs are now able to launch their business activity by taking care of all the necessary paperwork work online.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue is offering taxpayers the option of submitting all the documents required for obtaining a tax registration number (AFM), for changing their registration data, or for starting, changing or ending their business activity by sending emails, franked mail or making video calls.

At the same time taxpayers are able to obtain access to the Taxisnet platform of the tax authority without having to pay a visit to their local tax office: They can simply log on to kleidarithmos.gov.gr and receive electronically a username and a password after having the cellphone number certified by their bank or their cell service provider – this concerns the first time taxpayers use Taxisnet.

The declarations for the issuance of an AFM number, for making changes to data and for starting, changing or closing a business activity can be filled in and forwarded by the taxpayer (or a representative) via an email or franked mail to the competent tax office.

The declarations are emailed to “myAADElive,” provided that the taxpayer has chosen to apply to enter the tax register, to change his data or start a business activity through a video call. For taxpayers to change their data or start their business activity they can communicate with the tax administration by a video call arranged by appointment. The call is recorded and saved for 10 years by the tax administration in order to check one’s identity.

In case of declaration data changes, taxpayers can forward their amended declaration by email or franked mail to their tax office, attaching any documents that are necessary for their application.

To declare that a taxpayer is deceased, a relative or a third person can submit a declaration through email or franked mail to the competent tax office with a copy of the death certificate and the M7 form (for the death of a taxpayer) and any other documents required. The updating of a deceased person’s data will also inform automatically any other related persons’ data, such as spouses, children, etc.