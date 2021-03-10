One-year T-bills fetch €812 mln at -0.22%

Demand for Greek state debt remains strong as Wednesday’s treasury bill auction illustrated. The Public Debt Management Agency raised 812.5 million euros through the sale of one-year T-bills, expected to increase to €1 billion before Thursday’s settlement, at a rate of -0.22%, just short of the -0.26% record low rate secured in the previous such auction.

Demand was very high, amounting to €1.167 billion, coming only from investors who are clients of Greek banks.