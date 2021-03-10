ATHEX: Local stocks rise even as banks stumble

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue keeps edging higher by the day as the country moves closer to the reopening of its retail market to shoppers and its borders to tourists given the government’s resolve in that direction. Bank stocks however headed lower in Wednesday’s trade. News of corporate shifts such as a possible cooperation between Marianna Latsis and GEK Terna also helped.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 841.12 points, a new 13-month high, adding 0.42% to Tuesday’s 837.61 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.48% to close at 2,021.01 points.

The banks index slumped 2.23%, as Piraeus lost 3.95%, Alpha parted with 2.99%, Eurobank fell 2.29% and National gave up 1.10%.

Ellaktor soared 14.29% and ADMIE, which secured an EIB loan, jumped 5.45%. Terna Energy declined 1.07%.

In total 54 stocks posted gains, 49 took losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 68.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €75.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.26% to close at 61.41 points.