green-energy-meets-hydrocarbon-extraction

The state-owned Hellenic Hydrocarbon Resources Management SA (EDEY) is currently seeking out synergies in the green economy by combining hydrocarbon projects (i.e. extracting natural gas) with the development of floating wind parks, the production of blue and then green hydrogen, as well as carbon capture and storage facilities.

This combination package by EDEY is seen rendering the Greek energy market more attractive and assisting the country in better handling the departure of Spain’s Repsol from the domestic market and the reduction of the exposure of France’s Total in Greece.