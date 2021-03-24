posidonia-sea-tourism-forum-on-may-25

Over a year since the global Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in early 2020, at a very important crossroad for the global tourism industry and especially for the cruise industry, which is aiming for a dynamic relaunch with Greece at the top of its agenda, the 6th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum, adjusted to the special requirements of the pandemic, will take place on Tuesday, May 25, in a digital environment, via a special platform created for the event.

The international Conference & Exhibition, dedicated to cruise and sea tourism in the East Mediterranean, will examine the prospects of a promising restoration of cruise tourism in the coming months and the inevitable changes in cruise operations needed to meet the new extraordinary health risk mitigation requirements. What local economies can expect from the relaunch of cruise tourism is one of the key topics.

The 2021 forum’s guest speakers will include major industry players and stakeholders, as well as representatives from the industry’s supply chain.

Additionally, representatives from the port community will update delegates on the latest infrastructure developments in Mediterranean ports. For additional information regarding the forum’s program and participation options, visit www.posidoniaseatourism.com.