ATHEX: Steady steps for bourse’s main index

Despite the major volatility of Piraeus Bank’s stock, which slumped 10% on Wednesday, the Greek bourse took some steady steps which led to gains for the majority of stocks. Most other blue chips secured notable growth, with energy companies leading the way.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 837.09 points, adding 0.63% to Tuesday’s 831.86 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.71% to close at 2,011.74 points.

The banks index also advanced 0.63%, as Piraeus’ 10.67% slump was more than offset by Eurobank’s 1.72% rise and National Bank’s growth of 1.24%.

ADMIE Holdings grabbed 3.06%, Jumbo augmented 2.87%, Terna Energy earned 2.13% and Motor Oil climbed 1.52%, just as Fourlis parted with 3.02%.

In total 74 stocks secured gains, 34 took losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 11 sessions, amounting to €58.3 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €161.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.47% to close at 59.70 points.