Energean signs up to ‘Terra Carta’ initiative

Prince Charles’ “Terra Carta” initiative of sustainable development was signed by Energean, the company announced on Friday.

The Terra Carta encourages cities to become more involved in greater sustainability and biodiversity and strive for a lower carbon footprint, and is pursued by the Prince’s Trust organization.

Athens became the first city to sign on to the Earth charter for supporting the protection of nature and biodiversity, the Prince of Wales noted at Athens City Hall on Thursday, prior to concluding a visit to Greece.

Commenting on the signing, Energean CEO Mathios Rigas noted that the company “was the first international hydrocarbon research and production company committed to zero pollutants by 2050, and has also adopted a target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

He added that Energean supports the UN’s Global Compact voluntary initiative for the implementation of universal sustainability principles. The signing of the Terra Carta was carried out during Charles’ two-day visit to Athens.