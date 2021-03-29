bonatti-to-build-new-motor-oil-complex

Italian contractor Bonatti Group, which services the energy sector, announced on Monday it will be building the New Naphtha Complex at the Motor Oil Hellas refinery in Corinth.

The construction project has been assigned by Motor Oil and it is part of a broader development plan. The mechanical completion of the project is foreseen in March 2022.

Bonatti has already worked in Greece, where it implemented the Greek section of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline. This new contract is a first significant step for growth in the country’s plant construction sector.