ATHEX: Local stocks ascend to 13-month high

Stocks at Athinon Avenue posted significant gains again on Monday, with turnover generating expectations of a robust ending to the month on Tuesday and Wednesday. The benchmark ended Monday’s session at its highest closing point in more than 13 months, with the reopening of the Suez Canal adding to domestic optimism on tourism.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 862.83 points, adding 1.29% to Friday’s 851.82 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.34% to close at 2,078.36 points.

The banks index grew 1.25%, with Eurobank rising 3.05% and Alpha grabbing 1.67%, while Piraeus slumped 4% and National gave up 0.97%.

EYDAP jumped 6.78%, Hellenic Petroleum advanced 5.45%, Motor Oil climbed 3.26%, Aegean Airlines earned 3.14% and Lamda Development augmented 3.08%, as Mytilineos parted with 1.23%.

In total 76 stocks posted gains, 35 reported losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €96.1 million, up from last Friday’s €95.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.33% to close at 60.32 points.