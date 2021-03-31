international-publishers-exhibition-to-be-held-april-10-11

The Spring 21 Virtual International Publishers Exhibition is taking place on April 10 and 11, when it will be opening its virtual gates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the event 45 publishing houses, examination boards, teacher training centers and software companies will demonstrate their products and 71 world-renowned presenters will offer visitors useful information and updates regarding the latest trends, innovations in distance education and more changes in foreign language teaching.

To find out more and register, visit www.ip-exhibitions.eu.