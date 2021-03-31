ECONOMY

HRADF short-lists bids for four projects

hradf-short-lists-bids-for-four-projects

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) Board of Directors convened on Tuesday and pre-qualified the interested parties that meet the eligibility criteria to participate in the binding offers phase (Phase B) of the following tender processes: the Alexandroupoli Port Authority, the Philippos II port, operated by the Kavala Port Authority, the “South Kavala” underwater gas storage facility and the Larymna smelting plant, mines and relevant mining rights owned by the state in Larco General Mining and Metallurgical Company.

Economy
READ MORE
finance-minister-states-greece-will-not-require-another-bailout0
ECONOMY

Finance Minister states Greece will not require another bailout

turkey-s-slumping-lira-adds-fuels-to-crypto-trading-boom0
ECONOMY

Turkey’s slumping lira adds fuels to crypto trading boom

[Reuters]
ECONOMY

New TCMB governor reveals policy on Turkish inflation

turkish-lira-continues-to-slide-after-another-tcmb-casualty0
ECONOMY

Turkish lira continues to slide after another TCMB casualty

over-3-million-to-benefit-from-labor-ministry-measures0
ECONOMY

Over 3 million to benefit from Labor Ministry measures

eu-commission-proposes-additional-2-5-billion-euros-for-greece0
COVID ASSISTANCE

EU Commission proposes additional 2.5 billion euros for Greece