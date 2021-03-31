hradf-short-lists-bids-for-four-projects

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) Board of Directors convened on Tuesday and pre-qualified the interested parties that meet the eligibility criteria to participate in the binding offers phase (Phase B) of the following tender processes: the Alexandroupoli Port Authority, the Philippos II port, operated by the Kavala Port Authority, the “South Kavala” underwater gas storage facility and the Larymna smelting plant, mines and relevant mining rights owned by the state in Larco General Mining and Metallurgical Company.