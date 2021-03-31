ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark adds 9.17% in March

The Greek stock market saw traders cashing in some of their recent gains on Wednesday, the last day of March, as the month posted 9.17% growth from the end of February. Turnover was the lowest of the last four sessions, as some cash went toward the auction of six-month treasury bills, through which Greece raised 812.5 million euros.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 865.05 points, shedding 0.98% from Tuesday’s 873.62 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.05% to close at 2,077.11 points, but the mid-cap index expanded 0.15%.

The banks index dropped 2.40%, as National conceded 3.43%, Alpha fell 2.49% and Eurobank gave up 2.05%, while Piraeus rebounded 4%.

Ellaktor dived 3.90%, Viohalco parted with 3.60%, Aegean Airlines eased 3.30%, Sarantis lost 2.70% and Lamda Development sank 2.38%, as OPAP improved 0.61%.

In total 49 stocks posted gains, 57 sustained losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €77.8 million, down from Tuesday’s €86.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.41% to close at 60.35 points.

Stocks
