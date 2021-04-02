ECONOMY

Crete-Peloponnese power connection completed

The successful completion of the underwater power supply interconnection between Crete and the Peloponnese was announced on Thursday by Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) and Italian company Prysmian Group, which designed, supplied and installed the cable.

According to the announcement, the project breaks many records due to its length (135 kilometers) and its depth (up to 1,000 meters) as well the innovative technology used in the construction of the alternating current cable.

The interconnection is expected to begin operating in the coming months, bringing an end to Crete’s “energy isolation.”

