labor-rules-extended-for-this-month

Employers have until next Friday, April 9, to declare any employees whose contracts have been suspended for early April. The Labor Ministry’s Ergani database started accepting furlough declarations on Thursday, and as of April 10 employers will not be able to alter their workers’ status for the first nine days of the month.

The measures pertaining to the contract suspension of workers at companies forced to shutter as well as those deemed to have been affected by the pandemic while still operating will continue to apply this month, based on the eligibility criteria set by the government.

Furthermore, mandatory remote working for half of workers in eligible activities will also continue to apply in the private sector in April. Employers must again declare which of their workers are teleworking. The measure of staggered working hours is also being extended into this month, concerning the times of arriving at and departing from work.

Enterprises can also submit the special form providing an account of the employees granted special-purpose leave or the extension of their normal leave on Ergani up to April 15.