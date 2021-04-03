philos-is-the-new-virtual-assistant-for-aia-travelers

Philos is the new virtual assistant whose function is to help travelers passing through Athens International Airport, initially on a pilot basis. He is seen informing airport users with the help of artificial intelligence about issues regarding their trip, and of course Covid-19.

Philos introduces himself through the airport’s website, on www.aia.gr, and is ready to answer travelers’ questions in an interactive form of communication that will help users in a speedy and friendly manner before or after their flight. Meanwhile Philos will continue to be upgraded during this first, pilot phase of his virtual life.

Market research company ICAP created Philos in association with Greek startup SmartRep, in the context of the digital transformation of AIA, by using natural language processing and artificial intelligence technology.

Soon this virtual assistant will be available through more digital channels and will be able to immediately help travelers with the entire set of information services the airport offers 24 hours a day in Greek and English.