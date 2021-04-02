two-consortiums-bid-for-egnatia-odos-contract

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) announced on Thursday it has received two binding offers for the services concession contract concerning the operation, maintenance and exploitation of the Egnatia Odos highway that runs across northern Greece, along with three vertical axes.

According to TAIPED’s announcement, the first bid came from the consortium comprising GEK Terna SA and Egis Projects SA, while the second was from the consortium made up of Vinci Highways SAS, Vinci Concesiones SAS, Mytilineos SA and Avax SA. The highway services concession contract is for a period of 35 years.