your-full-guide-to-shopping-from-monday

Shoppers will as of Monday face a hybrid system of retail options as the market takes its first steps toward a full reopening.

Consumers will be able to leave their municipality (but must stay within their region) to do their shopping at retail stores – but this won’t be the case for food: In the latter case, shoppers will still have to make their purchases within their municipality or up to 2 kilometers outside it, sending a text message with the number 2 and their name and address to 13033.

From Monday, consumers will be given two options for shopping from non-food retailers – the click-and-collect (known in Greece as click-away) and click-in-shop systems. In both cases they must have first made arrangements with the store of their choice, either to collect the product they want or to enter the store at a specific time and do their shopping inside.

If opting for the click-and-collect method, consumers will need to have made both the order of the product they want (by phone or online) and an appointment for collection. They can pay for it online in advance or at the entrance of the store by using a credit or debit card.

With the other option, click-in-shop, consumers will need to have set up an appointment for a specific time at the shop of their choice and be able to present the store’s confirmation if they are stopped by police. Consumers may also use cash for click-in-shop payments.

In the above two scenarios consumers will have to send a text message with their first name and surname (no address is needed) to 13032 (as opposed to 13033 for food stores, fuel, newspapers etc). From the minute of confirmation they will have three hours to go out, do their shopping and return home, without being allowed an extension or a second shopping trip during the same day. If they do send a second SMS to 13032 on the same day, their request will be rejected.

However, according to government announcements, shopping centers, outlets, discount villages and department stores will not reopen on Monday. Their reopening is likely to be considered next week, so they might open from the following Monday, April 12.