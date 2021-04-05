Culture and education among Greek Americans
Capital Link Greece is organizing a webinar and discussion titled “Culture and Education among Greek Americans,” to take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. Greek time (noon EST), on the occasion of the establishment of the “Miltiadis Marinakis Endowed Professorship for Modern Greek Language and Culture” at Ohio State University, and of the appointment of the first person to hold the position, Yiorgos Anagnostou.
The discussion will last for 90 minutes, followed by a question and answer session.