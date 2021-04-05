The American and Greek flags fly on either side of a bust of Demetrios Ypsilantis, which stands in front of the Ypsilanti Water Tower in the Michigan town named after the Greek general. The tower is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. [Dwight Burdette via Wikipedia]

Capital Link Greece is organizing a webinar and discussion titled “Culture and Education among Greek Americans,” to take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. Greek time (noon EST), on the occasion of the establishment of the “Miltiadis Marinakis Endowed Professorship for Modern Greek Language and Culture” at Ohio State University, and of the appointment of the first person to hold the position, Yiorgos Anagnostou.

The discussion will last for 90 minutes, followed by a question and answer session.