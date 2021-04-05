ECONOMY

Training programs to match skills to market demand

Labor and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis announced on Saturday the launch of training programs, amounting to 300 million euros, by the fall, in the context of the radical reform for the modernization of job training which is included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Based on the ministry’s plan, emphasis will be placed on the development of skills required by the labor market, such as digital know-how, but also in sectors that need digital upgrading, such as tourism and retail.

This reform is a top priority, the ministry said, taking into account the fact that there is a mismatch between skills and needs in the labor market.

