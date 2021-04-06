greeks-are-back-conference-planned-for-october-in-athens

With an enthusiastic response from prominent Greek senior executives working abroad, The Greeks Are Back, a new initiative announced last year, will be hosting its first conference on October 21, in Athens.

Fifty Greek senior executives from abroad will meet at the conference, offering their knowledge and experience with the aim of attracting foreign investment to Greece. The participating executives are from 40 international companies and have experience of working in 12 countries.

The Greeks Are Back will be organizing an conference of Greek senior executives working abroad every year to discuss and propose specific steps to make Greece a more attractive investment destination.

The 2021 Conference is the initiative’s inaugural event. The conference will include plenary discussions in six working groups, which will discuss how to improve Greece’s attractiveness as an investment destination in the following areas: green investments, tax framework, talent attraction, innovation and R&D, digital transformation and the silver economy.

Founder Andreas Yannopoulos said, “When we announced the initiative The Greeks Are Back, last September, we could not have imagined how warm and enthusiastic the response of so many highly accomplished Greek executives in really key positions at large international companies abroad would be.”