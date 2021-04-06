ECONOMY

Turkey launches vaccination campaign to boost tourism

turkey-launches-vaccination-campaign-to-boost-tourism

Turkey has launched a vaccination campaign for tourism professionals to boost a vital industry heavily impacted in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The program covers the principal players in the tourism industry, including employees of accommodation facilities and restaurants, personnel at companies providing vehicles for tours and transfers, and tourist guides. Over 1 million tourism industry workers will be inoculated in total as part of the plan.

“It will be a major lift for the industry and a significant development regarding Turkey’s image and the safe tourism program that we are promoting,” Volkan Yorulmaz, a board member of the Professional Hotel Managers Association of Turkey, told Xinhua. [Xinhua]

