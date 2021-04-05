ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

TAIPED proclaims tender for majority stake in port of Iraklio

taiped-proclaims-tender-for-majority-stake-in-port-of-iraklio

The state on Monday launched a tender for the sale of a majority stake in the main port on the island of Crete. Interested investors should submit expressions of interest for a 67% stake in the port of Iraklio by July 30, the state asset utilization agency (TAIPED), which is managing the sale, announced.

Iraklio port, the busiest on Crete, serves cruise ships, ferries and freight vessels.

TAIPED is also selling majority stakes in the ports of Alexandroupoli and Igoumenitsa in northern and western Greece, respectively, as part of a privatization scheme aimed at raising 1.8 billion euros this year from multiple asset utilization projects.

Privatizations
READ MORE
greece-launches-sale-for-a-majority-stake-in-crete-port0
PRIVATIZATION

Greece launches sale for a majority stake in Crete port

perama-salamina-link-proceeds-with-environmental-study0
ROAD PROJECT

Perama-Salamina link proceeds with environmental study

summer-rebound-for-air-travel0
TRANSPORT

Summer rebound for air travel

hfsf-to-issue-opinion-on-cvc-proposal-for-ethniki0
PRIVATIZATION

HFSF to issue opinion on CVC proposal for Ethniki

taiped-to-turn-into-a-project-preparation-facility0
PUBLIC PROJECTS

TAIPED to turn into a project preparation facility

final-stretch-for-three-port-tenders0
PRIVATIZATION

Final stretch for three port tenders