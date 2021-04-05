taiped-proclaims-tender-for-majority-stake-in-port-of-iraklio

The state on Monday launched a tender for the sale of a majority stake in the main port on the island of Crete. Interested investors should submit expressions of interest for a 67% stake in the port of Iraklio by July 30, the state asset utilization agency (TAIPED), which is managing the sale, announced.

Iraklio port, the busiest on Crete, serves cruise ships, ferries and freight vessels.

TAIPED is also selling majority stakes in the ports of Alexandroupoli and Igoumenitsa in northern and western Greece, respectively, as part of a privatization scheme aimed at raising 1.8 billion euros this year from multiple asset utilization projects.