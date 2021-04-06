ECONOMY ENERGY

Support for EastMed from five states

support-for-eastmed-from-five-states

The EastMed gas pipeline for the transmission of Southeastern Mediterranean reserves to continental Europe has now secured the support of five more countries, beyond Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

An initiative by Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas has led to Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia and North Macedonia adding their signatures to a joint letter by the project’s three core countries to the European Union’s Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, underscoring the importance of the pipeline for regional energy security and energy transition stability.

This is the first time that fellow member-states of the EU and the Energy Community have formally expressed their support for EastMed to the Commission, besides what they already consented to in the intergovernmental agreement on the project signed in Athens in January 2020. The competent ministers of all eight states are now asking Brussels to continue to show its interest in and actual support for the implementation of the project.

The energy ministers of the above countries have also agreed since January 28 to set up a task force with the participation of experts to assess the project’s technical aspects.

Energy
READ MORE
crete-peloponnese-power-connection-completed0
ECONOMY

Crete-Peloponnese power connection completed

energy-project-deal-signed-in-north-macedonia0
ECONOMY

Energy project deal signed in North Macedonia

[File photo]
ECONOMY

Ocean Sun, MP Quantum Group sign deal for floating solar in Greece, Cyprus

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

Electric + Micro Mobility Forum

bonatti-to-build-new-motor-oil-complex0
ECONOMY

Bonatti to build new Motor Oil complex

energean-signs-up-to-terra-carta-initiative0
ECONOMY

Energean signs up to ‘Terra Carta’ initiative