support-for-eastmed-from-five-states

The EastMed gas pipeline for the transmission of Southeastern Mediterranean reserves to continental Europe has now secured the support of five more countries, beyond Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

An initiative by Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas has led to Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia and North Macedonia adding their signatures to a joint letter by the project’s three core countries to the European Union’s Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, underscoring the importance of the pipeline for regional energy security and energy transition stability.

This is the first time that fellow member-states of the EU and the Energy Community have formally expressed their support for EastMed to the Commission, besides what they already consented to in the intergovernmental agreement on the project signed in Athens in January 2020. The competent ministers of all eight states are now asking Brussels to continue to show its interest in and actual support for the implementation of the project.

The energy ministers of the above countries have also agreed since January 28 to set up a task force with the participation of experts to assess the project’s technical aspects.