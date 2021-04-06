ECONOMY

Stanford Club of Greece organizes discussion on reopening of tourism

The Stanford Club of Greece, cooperation with its Italian counterpart, is organizing a new event on tourism titled “Travel Industry Rebound: When, How & the New Normal.”

The panel leading the online discussion will consist of distinguished speakers from the tourism industries of Greece and Italy with both business and public policy making roles. They include Yiannis Retsos, the president of the Association of Greek Tourism Enterprises (SETE). 

The speakers will engage in a discussion of each country’s approach, best-in-class models and will try to understand what the future (near and far) holds for travel in the “new normal.”

The event will take place via Zoom on April 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tourism Discussion Online
