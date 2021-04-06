ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Alpha leads stock market index higher

After a four-day recess the Greek stock market reopened on Tuesday with minor gains for blue chips, as the morning rise appeared to lose steam as the day progressed. Even so, the bourse benchmark has climbed to highs unseen since February 2020, as the index is close to offsetting all the losses incurred since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 877.04 points, adding 0.21% to Thursday’s 875.22 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.54% to close at 2,117.98 points.

The banks index advanced 2.01%, as Alpha grew 5.82% and Eurobank rose 2%, while Piraeus dived 7.25% and National eased 0.76%.

Hellenic Exchanges increased 3.27%, Jumbo collected 2.93% and Fourlis Holdings climbed 2.30%, while Ellaktor sank 4.79% Hellenic Petroleum fell 2.85% and Motor Oil dropped 2.32%.

In total 52 stocks saw gains, 61 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 88.7 million euros, up from last Thursday’s €60.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slipped 0.63% to close at 59.97 points.

