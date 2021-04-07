abo-wind-warns-over-res-issues

German firm ABO Wind on Wednesday alerted Greek authorities to the risk of the local renewable energy sources market getting stuck at an impasse, with the country missing out on an investment opportunity.

The RES company has a major interest in Greece, where it has been active since 2017, and has planned investments worth 650 million euros for the next three years concerning RES projects with a combined capacity of 780 megawatts.

In a press conference of the company’s Greek subsidiary, chief executive Panagiotis Sarris described a particularly problematic situation that is holding large RES investments to ransom. Besides the red tape and delays, Sarris raised some more serious issues and presented proposals that, as he said, ABO Wind has also submitted to the Energy Ministry and the other competent authorities.

Among the matters raised were the dubious legality of approved projects – he noted that many firms break projects down to make their licensing easier – and the limited capacity of the power network, which cannot withstand more than 6-7 gigawatts. He also claimed grid operator ADMIE has been holding ABO Wind’s projects back for more than a year.