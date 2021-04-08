ATHEX: Stock market index keeps edging higher
Unfazed by the fresh heavy losses sustained by Piraeus Bank stock, the Greek bourse benchmark enjoyed another session of mild gains on Thursday to edge even closer to the 893-point mark last recorded in February 2020.
Non-bank blue chips took the lead this time, buoying the main index to yet another 13-month high on one more day of high turnover.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 884.77 points, adding 0.37% to Wednesday’s 881.49 points.
The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.36% to close at 2,219.16 points.
Piraeus slumped 18.18% with its share capital increase looming large, but the banks index earned 0.18% on Alpha rising 0.86%, Eurobank grabbing 0.63% and National improving 0.41%.
EYDAP collected 3.90% and Aegean augmented 2.48%, while GEK Terna parted with 2.51%.
In total 64 stocks secured gains, 46 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.
Turnover amounted to 75.8 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €86 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.13% to close at 60.99 points.