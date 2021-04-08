Another €1.57 bln of tax debts added in Jan-Feb

The pandemic has added to citizens’ and businesses’ expired debts to the tax authorities, with taxpayers being unable to pay some 1.57 billion euros over the first couple of months this year, even though several taxes have been frozen and the state continues to support enterprises and households that are hurting.

Finance Ministry data showed that total debts to the tax authorities came to €109.2 billion at end-February, of which some €24 billion is considered uncollectible.

In February alone the new debts concerned €282.39 million in income taxes, €122.7 million in property taxes, and €299.69 million in value-added tax.