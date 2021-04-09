hellenic-aerospace-industry-announces-new-hirings

The Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV) is hiring another 400 staff to boost its projects, it said on Thursday, which include parts for C-130Js and F-16s for Lockheed Martin.

EAV said that 170 technical staff had already been hired, after a decade of no hirings, and that the hiring of another 400 was expected to move ahead immediately.

Another 100 management-level staff will be hired for a new training program for 2,875 students from the United Arab Emirates over the next 10 years, bringing all recent and immediately expected hires to a total of 700.