ATHEX: Benchmark edges ever closer to 900 points

The benchmark aτ Athinon Avenue continued its steady march toward the 900-point milestone with a fresh rise on Friday that saw both blue chips and mid-caps securing gains at the end of a week of clear advance. The price increase gathered pace as the day went on, despite the drop in trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 891.69 points, adding 0.78% to Thursday’s 884.77 points. On a weekly basis it collected 1.88%, growing for a third week in succession.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.36% and the banks index increased 1.33%.

Alpha Bank championed Friday’s northbound momentum, earning 3.68%, followed by Viohalco (up 3%), Mytilineos (2.29%) and Ellaktor (1.48%). ADMIE Holdings parted with 1.41% and Motor Oil gave up 1.24%.

In total 65 stocks posted gains, 46 took losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.7 million euros, down from Thursday’s €75.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.87% to close at 61.52 points.