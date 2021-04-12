ECONOMY

Food service career day held on Wednesday

food-service-career-day-held-on-wednesday

Workathlon is hosting an online Restaurants & Bars Career Day on Wednesday.

Waiters, hosts, cooks and bartenders, from all over Greece and Cyprus, can book interviews by registering for free, with restaurants and bars that suit their needs.

Liasti Mykonos, Costa Navarino, Sunrise Hotels, Uptown Square, Vathi Cove, Pacha Group are some of the top selected employers who will be looking to meet the next members of their F&B and Kitchen teams.

To find out more and register go to: www.workathlon.com.

 

Employment
